Flood of ‘mismanagement’ at Lepelle Northern Water board

Phineas Legodi in crosshairs over R40m in irregular expenditure and the closure of two plants

29 October 2020 - 21:06

A forensic report into the Lepelle Northern Water (LNW) board, an SOE supplying bulk potable water in Limpopo, shows how money was allegedly wrongly invested and assets mismanaged, with irregular expenditure reaching almost R40m – all under the watch of its former CEO, Phineas Legodi.

During his tenure, the Burgersfort wastewater treatment works and the Phalaborwa disinfection plant stopped operating, according to the report, seen by Sunday Times Daily...

