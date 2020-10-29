It’s our turn to be eaten: corruption is deadly, and we don’t see it coming
Many citizens have yet to link job losses and public service delivery failures to government corruption
29 October 2020 - 21:05
Fighting corruption in SA persistently fails because too many people do not see the wrong in it. Others have a poor understanding of what corruption is. Yet others underestimate its damaging impact on individuals, government and the economy.
Alarmingly, many people think that corruption has no costs. This means they do not see the urgency to tackle the scourge. Corruption is deadly. It takes lives, jobs and opportunities. It should be seen as a crime against humanity...
