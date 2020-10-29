Opinion & Analysis

It’s our turn to be eaten: corruption is deadly, and we don’t see it coming

Many citizens have yet to link job losses and public service delivery failures to government corruption

29 October 2020 - 21:05

Fighting corruption in SA persistently fails because too many people do not see the wrong in it. Others have a poor understanding of what corruption is. Yet others underestimate its damaging impact on individuals, government and the economy.

Alarmingly, many people think that corruption has no costs. This means they do not see the urgency to tackle the scourge. Corruption is deadly. It takes lives, jobs and opportunities. It should be seen as a crime against humanity...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TALKING POINT | I found my white Afrikaner identity by studying history Opinion & Analysis
  2. It’s our turn to be eaten: corruption is deadly, and we don’t see it coming Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | South Africans are tired of doing the right thing, so good luck ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | The DA is wrong. SOEs are not zombies, they’re a whole other genus Opinion & Analysis
  5. A ghost story as real as anything you’ll hear in the White House Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault ...

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Municipalities have to clean up their acts. If they don’t, ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | SA becoming a country of parallel states Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Let us not be the victims of narcissistic leaders like Zuma ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | The ANC won’t reform until its supporters give it a shock Opinion & Analysis
X