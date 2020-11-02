Judges question why disgraced advocate wasn't charged over R5m bribe
02 November 2020 - 19:04
Judges of the Supreme Court of Appeal asked on Monday why disgraced advocate Seth Nthai was not prosecuted for the alleged corrupt actions that saw his name removed from the roll of advocates.
The full bench of the SCA on Monday heard arguments from three bar council bodies that are pushing that Nthai's name should stay off the roll...
