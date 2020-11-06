Covid-19: where do soiled face masks and medical waste go in SA?
06 November 2020 - 07:00
During a stay in hospital, have you ever wondered what happens to all of the gloves, masks, cotton wool swabs, needles and masks used by medical staff during your treatment?
For many the initial answer might be a rubbish bin, right? Correct, but not just discarded into your average rubbish bin...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.