Six airlines to fly in SA during festive season — here's how it affects prices

Injection of 300,000 more seats in December expected to drop prices by 30%

Looking to book a flight for your festive break? You’re a lot more spoilt for choice this week than last, thanks to Kulula reopening bookings for flights from December, along with newbie airline Lift.



Increased supply means lower prices, which South Africans can certainly use, after a year largely defined by various forms of deprivation...