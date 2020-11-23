News

Mkokeli refuses to dance to Gordhan’s tune as whistle-blower saga unravels

Public enterprises spokesperson at odds with reasons for forensic investigation into the department

23 November 2020 - 20:26

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is embroiled in a war of words with his now former spokesperson Sam Mkokeli over the department’s decision to institute a forensic investigation into whistle-blowers, which culminated in Mkokeli’s resignation.

Mkokeli resigned in dramatic fashion on Sunday after he expressed disagreement with the decision to launch an investigation into whistle-blowers accused of leaking confidential departmental information. ..

