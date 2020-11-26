ANALYSIS | Mkhwebane and Ramaphosa face off in Constitutional Court over CR17 funds

Of all the court battles the public protector is involved in, her fight with President Cyril Ramaphosa is possibly the most politically fraught

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane insists that President Cyril Ramaphosa had a duty to disclose the donations raised by the campaign that saw him elected ANC president at the party's elective conference in December 2017.



Though the high court rejected this view, she will on Thursday be at the Constitutional Court seeking to appeal that order...