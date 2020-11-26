News

Tram drivers are in the fast lane when it comes to vital skills, says Nzimande

The government’s biannual list of occupations in high demand gives a useful insight into skills needs

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
26 November 2020 - 19:32

If you want to go places in your career, the new government list of occupations in high demand (https://www.dhet.gov.za/SiteAssets/Latest%20News/November%202020/National%20List%20of%20Occupations%20in%20High%20Demand%202020.pdf) has a couple of suggestions: become a tram driver or a bus hostess.

If you’d rather go places without going places, think about qualifying as a shoe designer or a private tuition dance teacher...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mkhwebane ‘abused public office’ over CR17 funding, Con Court told News
  2. Ready, set, party for matrics at Rage festival, and Covid be damned News
  3. Liquidate ‘dishonest’ Road Accident Fund urgently, high court urges News
  4. Tram drivers are in the fast lane when it comes to vital skills, says Nzimande News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout

Related articles

  1. Blade Nzimande appoints new NSFAS board and CEO South Africa
  2. Special team set up as Covid-19 spreads at SA universities South Africa
  3. 'We must nail them like the Hawks': Nzimande defends NSFAS decision to defund ... Politics
  4. POPPY MOCUMI | Government must do more for people with disabilities Ideas
X