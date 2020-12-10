News

Media should treat cases involving child victims with kid gloves

The use of language and visuals draws attention to emotivity rather than how sentences are arrived at: study

10 December 2020 - 20:26

As media coverage of the 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children peaks, a recent study challenges newsrooms to reflect on the words and visuals they use to convey stories.

In the study, entitled Crimes Against Children: Evaluative Language and News Reports on Sentences, academic Sisanda Nkoala examined television news coverage of three prominent child murder cases by SA’s biggest broadcasters. The peer-reviewed study was published in the Javnost — The Public journal last month. Nkoala zoomed in on SA’s two major broadcasters’ reporting on the judgments and sentencing of Nicholas Ninow, Zintle Maditla and Nkosinathi Ndlela...

