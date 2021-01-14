TB set to soar in Covid’s wake. Containing it will mean actively finding cases
In SA, TB testing halved between March and August, with studies putting global death figures at ‘2015 levels’
14 January 2021 - 19:34
The decades-long struggle to rid SA of tuberculosis may have suffered a reversal during the Covid-19 pandemic, say researchers.
With people reluctant to visit clinics for TB testing or to pick up their medication for fear of contracting Covid-19, tests fell dramatically in SA last year, said Prof Keertan Dheda, head of pulmonology at UCT’s medical school...
