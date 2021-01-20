News

A bridge too far, as six Joburg Roads Agency officials are suspended

Agency incurred more than R418.7m in irregular expenditure to fix roads, potholes and bridges, according to report

20 January 2021 - 19:30

Six officials, including the CFO and head of corporate services at the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), have been suspended after an investigation into R418.7m in irregular expenditure.

A report compiled by the JRA’s internal audit unit shows how contracts to fix the city’s roads, potholes and two M2 highway bridges were irregularly awarded...

