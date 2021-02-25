News

Is MEC liable for child brain-damaged at kindergarten? ConCourt to decide

The girl was injured when a swing’s beam fell on her head. Her dad is fighting for damages for the 2008 accident

25 February 2021 - 19:55 By Ernest Mabuza And Iavan Pijoos

Janeca Esau may never realise her wish to become a teacher.

Thirteen years ago, while playing on a swing, she sustained a traumatic brain injury. In an instant, her life changed...

