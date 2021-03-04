News

Misleading media over a R238,000 mop and protection of colleagues among complaints against Eskom boss

The allegations against Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter emerge as the public spat between him and suspended Eskom chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano caught the attention of parliament

Sabelo Skiti Investigative journalist
04 March 2021 - 06:00

Among the startling allegations levelled against Eskom CEO Officer Andre de Ruyter is that he misled the media about halting the purchase of a single wooden mop at R238,000 and that he protected colleagues implicated in project management contracts at Kusile power station that escalated from R100m in 2007 to R12bn and counting.

These allegations emerged as the very public spat between De Ruyter and his subordinate, suspended Eskom chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano, caught the attention of parliament this week...

