Delivery scooters are lifeline for SA’s jobless

One organisation is doing its bit to propel South Africans out of unemployment and onto delivery bikes

“It gives me peace of mind that there’s no boss hassling me, but it’s a real challenge having no benefits,” says Davie Mwenda, swathed in Takealot blue and peeking out from his crash helmet.



The Cape Town delivery rider’s words sum up the zeitgeist of a sector of the gig economy that has mushroomed worldwide thanks to the lockdown boom in online purchasing. ..