Delivery scooters are lifeline for SA’s jobless
One organisation is doing its bit to propel South Africans out of unemployment and onto delivery bikes
23 March 2021 - 20:35
“It gives me peace of mind that there’s no boss hassling me, but it’s a real challenge having no benefits,” says Davie Mwenda, swathed in Takealot blue and peeking out from his crash helmet.
The Cape Town delivery rider’s words sum up the zeitgeist of a sector of the gig economy that has mushroomed worldwide thanks to the lockdown boom in online purchasing. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.