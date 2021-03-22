WENDY KNOWLER | Hanging by a thread: customers shouldn’t go the extra mile for online retailers

There is so much competition in the online space now, and suppliers cannot afford to let down buyers

The good news for online retailers is that, thanks to Covid-19 and the lockdown, shopping via screen has soared to levels previously predicted to take another four to five years.



The bad news for many online retailers is that consumers who seldom bought their food, clothing and other household goods online a year ago have now become rather discerning about the service they expect when they click and pay...