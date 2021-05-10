Karpow! Powership firm called in to bail out Eskom hits back over claims of wrongdoing in Lebanon

While the Lebanese government has accused Karpowership of dodgy dealings, the company – recently named a preferred bidder to supply emergency power to SA – has threated to turn off the lights over non-payment

The Turkish company due to deploy powerships to South Africa has denied any illegal activity in Lebanon.



The Lebanese government has impounded two of the company's powerships over allegations of wrongdoing...