SA’s travel industry will have to adapt to a post-Covid world or die

Its future depends on a successful vaccine rollout and strict protocols that make people feel safe

Health, hygiene and being able to to keep one’s distance from other travellers are just a few of the fundamental shifts that the global travel industry has had to adopt to survive.



While figures show that people are increasingly keen to travel again, they will do it differently in future, said Wahida Parker, MD of Table Mountain Aerial Cableway...