Chain reaction: Covid spike sees long queues at Joburg testing stations

People tell us their stories as they await their turn, while car guards have their own unique way of ‘staying safe’

Gerhard de Jager and his mother Karin had to join the long but fast-moving queue at the Testaro Covid-19 testing centre in Bompas Road in Johannesburg on Monday morning after being exposed to the virus via a family member attending a friend’s birthday party.



The pair opted for the rapid test, costing R400, rather than the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, costing R850, to ensure neither of them had the virus...