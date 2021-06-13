Covid-19 vaccine rollout: Chinese, Russian vaccines for SA?

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will meet Johnson & Johnson executives tomorrow in an attempt to save SA's stuttering Covid-19 vaccination rollout.

The talks follow Friday's ruling by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) that only two batches of the vaccine from a Baltimore factory are safe. This means 2-million doses at SA's Aspen Pharmacare in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) may have to be dumped.

Amid alarm at the size and acceleration of SA's third wave, particularly in Gauteng, Kubayi-Ngubane hinted yesterday at a stricter lockdown.

Speaking at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, she said: "We cannot ignore the fact that [the FDA ruling] has taken our vaccine rollout a bit backwards."