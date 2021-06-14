News

Pandemic updates

The big three: how Covid-19 is playing out in SA’s main economic hubs

KwaZulu-Natal has the biggest increase, Gauteng the most new infections, with the Western Cape close behind

14 June 2021 - 20:13 By Tanya Farber and Claire Keeton

The country’s three most economically active provinces are under the spotlight as a third wave of Covid-19 engulfs the country.

So far it appears “the big three” hubs of Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are on somewhat different journeys with infections, but could end up in the same place...

