Pandemic updates
The big three: how Covid-19 is playing out in SA’s main economic hubs
KwaZulu-Natal has the biggest increase, Gauteng the most new infections, with the Western Cape close behind
14 June 2021 - 20:13
The country’s three most economically active provinces are under the spotlight as a third wave of Covid-19 engulfs the country.
So far it appears “the big three” hubs of Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are on somewhat different journeys with infections, but could end up in the same place...
