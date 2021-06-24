It wasn’t fair, says Mpofu as he takes on ANC’s suspension of Ace

Magashule’s counsel wants the court to declare ANC’s rule 25.70 unconstitutional

There could be no doubt in anyone’s mind that Ace Magashule was not given a hearing by the ANC’s national executive committee before he was suspended, said his counsel in court on Thursday.



Dali Mpofu SC was addressing the Johannesburg high court in the suspended ANC secretary-general’s bid to have his suspension set aside and for the ANC’s “step-aside rule or regime” to be declared unconstitutional...