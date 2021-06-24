It wasn’t fair, says Mpofu as he takes on ANC’s suspension of Ace
Magashule’s counsel wants the court to declare ANC’s rule 25.70 unconstitutional
24 June 2021 - 17:23
There could be no doubt in anyone’s mind that Ace Magashule was not given a hearing by the ANC’s national executive committee before he was suspended, said his counsel in court on Thursday.
Dali Mpofu SC was addressing the Johannesburg high court in the suspended ANC secretary-general’s bid to have his suspension set aside and for the ANC’s “step-aside rule or regime” to be declared unconstitutional...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.