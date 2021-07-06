News

Ex-SA school sports coach jailed in Australia on child grooming charges

Police allege Dean Carelse used Instagram to ‘groom’ kids, charging him with indecent treatment of a child under 16

06 July 2021 - 08:16 By Michael Kimberley

Former Nelson Mandela Bay teacher and water polo coach Dean Carelse allegedly created an Instagram account under an alias and used it to chat to and groom children.

This new information, which came to light on Friday, has put Carelse behind bars in Queensland after his bail was revoked by an Australian court the next day...

