South Africa

Former Nelson Mandela Bay teacher arrested in Australia on child porn rap

24 March 2021 - 11:30
Ex-Nelson Mandela Bay kids rugby coach and teacher Dean Carelse was arrested in Australia on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.
Image: Dean Carelse/Facebook

Australian police have arrested former Grey High School teacher and rugby coach Dean Carelse on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Carelse, who coached Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and was his house master when he attended the Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) school as a teenager, was arrested on Saturday.

Detectives from the Sunshine Coast child protection investigation unit executed a search warrant at an address in Mooloolaba, in Queensland on Australia’s east coast, where, according to a press statement, a number of items of interest were seized.

On Wednesday Queensland police made a public appeal on their social media pages for potential victims to come forward “as part of ongoing investigations into a male sporting coach allegedly found in possession of child exploitation material”.

“A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with one count each of possessing and distributing child exploitation material,” read a statement on the Queensland police website.

Carelse is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on May 5.

“The man is a former teacher at a Sunshine Coast private school and current coach within a major water sports association,” read the police statement.

“Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have had interactions with the man or know of any potential victims to come forward with further information.”

Aussie paedophile to stay in SA jail while he fights extradition

He’s expected to argue he suffers serious health problems and justice minister hasn’t complied with extradition treaty
News
1 month ago

In a statement on Sunday, Water Polo Queensland Inc. announced that Carelse was suspended from employment with immediate effect as the “Game Development and Competitions Officer” for the Sunshine Coast region “because he has been charged with a serious criminal offence”.

The entity assured its members that there was no indication that any child associated with Water Polo Queensland had been harmed.

“This is now a matter for Queensland police and part of an ongoing investigation. WPQ would like to reassure all of our members that the safety and welfare of our junior members is of paramount importance and safeguarding our people remains our priority,” read the statement on the Water Polo Queensland website.

“WPQ are committed to continuing to provide the support necessary to ensure the protection and wellbeing of all children within our sport.

“If anyone has any concerns, please contact either myself or the police child protection unit on the Sunshine Coast,” the statement added.

Kolisi has credited Carelse for teaching him the basics of rugby when he got to Grey High School, according to a HeraldLIVE article published after Kolisi was made Springbok skipper in May 2018. In addition to coaching school rugby, he was a mathematics teacher.

