Former Nelson Mandela Bay teacher arrested in Australia on child porn rap

Australian police have arrested former Grey High School teacher and rugby coach Dean Carelse on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Carelse, who coached Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and was his house master when he attended the Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) school as a teenager, was arrested on Saturday.

Detectives from the Sunshine Coast child protection investigation unit executed a search warrant at an address in Mooloolaba, in Queensland on Australia’s east coast, where, according to a press statement, a number of items of interest were seized.

On Wednesday Queensland police made a public appeal on their social media pages for potential victims to come forward “as part of ongoing investigations into a male sporting coach allegedly found in possession of child exploitation material”.

“A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with one count each of possessing and distributing child exploitation material,” read a statement on the Queensland police website.

Carelse is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on May 5.

“The man is a former teacher at a Sunshine Coast private school and current coach within a major water sports association,” read the police statement.

“Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have had interactions with the man or know of any potential victims to come forward with further information.”