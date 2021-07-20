News

Sorry, Julius, but you won’t be privy to Cyril’s bank records

The financial documents pertaining to the CR17 campaign will remain sealed, says judge, ruling against the EFF

20 July 2021 - 16:05 By Franny Rabkin

The bank records of the “CR17" campaign that saw Cyril Ramaphosa elected ANC president in 2017 will remain sealed for now, after the high court dismissed an EFF application seeking public access.

The now-famous bank statements were obtained by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) in her infamous and unlawful investigation into the campaign. When she released her report, which has since been set aside as unlawful, she revealed the campaign had raised millions of rand...

