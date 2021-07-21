A first on the continent

UCT breaks new ground with ‘shackle-breaking’ online high school

It has taken nine months to set up ‘the most affordable private school in SA’, which also offers a free component

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has launched an online high school, to which admissions are open, it said on Wednesday.



This “milestone in education” is happening in partnership with the Valenture Institute and is touted to be the “most affordable private school in the country” at R2,095 a month...