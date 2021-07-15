Provinces pass 80% for teacher jabs but some refuse to ace the test
Three provinces have already vaccinated more than four fifths of their education sectors
15 July 2021 - 19:13
Some education sector workers in North West are reluctant to vaccinate if official figures are anything to go by.
North West education department spokesperson Elias Malindi confirmed that up until Tuesday, 71% or 30,677 of the 43,200 targeted employees, including teachers, had been inoculated...
