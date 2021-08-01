‘Swagalicious’ SA Olympic kit: designers take criticism on the chin

SA’s fashion police may have hated their kit for the country’s Olympic team, but the young Durban designers behind it say they are not fazed locals didn’t think their designs were lekker.

Fledgling designers Nompumelelo Mjadu, Sandile Sikhakhane, Sipho Lushaba and Mbali Zulu, who were part of the eThekwini municipality’s Durban Fashion Fair mentorship programme last year, told the Sunday Times last month they were channelling late president Nelson Mandela and his famous shirts, the country’s national flower and the big five for the opening ceremony kits for Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

But many South Africans and internationally acclaimed local designers weren’t impressed by the ensemble of shirts, khaki pants, SA flag socks and veldskoens.

Critics said the design was too busy, didn’t reflect the rich cultural diversity of SA’s population and the inclusion of veldskoens and khaki shorts projected an Afrikaner bias.

But Sikhakhane said: “That was not even our intention. We just wanted to come up with some cool prints that people would look at and instantly want to put on. We were searching for something different, elegant and swagalicious. We wanted something that had never been seen before but also kept very simple. Of course people will find something wrong in everything. But that ‘safari’ look doesn’t mean it’s only for Afrikaners. If you go to game reserves you will see they are worn by all South Africans.”