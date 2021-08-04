‘If only they had just killed them’: shock after ‘dedicated’ cops burnt to death

The two ‘humble’ North West officers were found dead in their patrol car after apprehending suspected goat thieves

A tiny North West town has been robbed of two long-serving police officers. Their dedication to tracking down goat thieves left them dead in a brutal attack that plunged the peaceful Mareetsane community in mourning.



“We’re still trying to process this because there’s no way you can describe this loss. It comes at a time when we’re affected by this (Covid-19) pandemic, where we are losing some of our members ... now this loss really is too tragic to contemplate,” provincial deputy police commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng said. ..