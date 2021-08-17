News

Bare facts: SA is among the world’s best skinny-dipping spots

A survey based on ‘topless and nude’ sunbathing spots puts SA in the world’s top 10 destinations

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
17 August 2021 - 19:58

A skin-deep survey on skinny-dipping around the world puts SA in the top 10 destinations, in seventh place, ahead of the UK, Italy and Greece.

The secluded Sandy Bay, in Hout Bay, Cape Town, is one of these spots, famous internationally for nude sunbathing and swimming...

