If SA wants to stop GBV, it must first address men’s anger

A clash between traditional and modern values is at the heart of much of the violence, say experts

Anger, caused by a clash of traditional cultural values and those of a more modern society, is at the root of gender-based violence in SA.



So says Jacob Tema, a social worker based at Rays of Hope, a non-profit company that runs empowerment programmes in Alexandra, Johannesburg...