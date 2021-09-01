News

If SA wants to stop GBV, it must first address men’s anger

A clash between traditional and modern values is at the heart of much of the violence, say experts

01 September 2021 - 18:46

Anger, caused by a clash of traditional cultural values and those of a more modern society, is at the root of gender-based violence in SA.

So says Jacob Tema, a social worker based at Rays of Hope, a non-profit company that runs empowerment programmes in Alexandra, Johannesburg...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Under 60? Don’t blame your body for your blubber. It’s probably your fault News
  2. If SA wants to stop GBV, it must first address men’s anger News
  3. SA in discussions about Russian and Chinese Covid-19 vaccines News
  4. Frontline health workers at the forefront of efforts to stop GBV News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained
Female-led police operation sees multiple arrests in Katlehong as part of ...

Related articles

  1. Angie Motshekga urges law-abiding citizens to take a stand against GBV South Africa
  2. Portfolio committee on women and children wants accountability for GBV ... South Africa
  3. Clerics buy a round in shebeen and preach ‘no’ to GBV and femicide South Africa