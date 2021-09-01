If SA wants to stop GBV, it must first address men’s anger
A clash between traditional and modern values is at the heart of much of the violence, say experts
01 September 2021 - 18:46
Anger, caused by a clash of traditional cultural values and those of a more modern society, is at the root of gender-based violence in SA.
So says Jacob Tema, a social worker based at Rays of Hope, a non-profit company that runs empowerment programmes in Alexandra, Johannesburg...
