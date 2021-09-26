Hypertension is on the rise in SA, with men worse off than women, says study

There have been huge improvements in managing the disease, but awareness and control are lacking

Just more than 20 years ago only 8% of South African men were aware of their hypertension status and only 9% were on treatment. But 18 years later, hypertension awareness had more than doubled and treatment had increased 10-fold among men.



This while women’s awareness of their blood pressure status jumped substantially, from just 18% in 1998 to 31% in 2016, and treatment of the condition among women jumped more than six-fold, from 13% to 82% in the same period...