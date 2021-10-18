Right amount of grit: international parkour pro flips around Jozi

Sydney-born star takes advantage of lockdown in central Joburg to scale and appreciate its architecture

Johannesburg’s CBD is synonymous with hijacked buildings and urban decay, where in some parts only the brave or desperate dare to venture. For Dominic Di Tommaso the city’s pockets of degradation became his playground.



In his latest project the Australian athlete and parkour professional turns some of the city’s iconic landmarks into his personal jungle gym...