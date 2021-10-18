News

Right amount of grit: international parkour pro flips around Jozi

Sydney-born star takes advantage of lockdown in central Joburg to scale and appreciate its architecture

18 October 2021 - 18:29

Johannesburg’s CBD is synonymous with hijacked buildings and urban decay, where in some parts only the brave or desperate dare to venture. For Dominic Di Tommaso the city’s pockets of degradation became his playground.

In his latest project the Australian athlete and parkour professional turns some of the city’s iconic landmarks into his personal jungle gym...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Jewels among squalor and rubble: developers’ ambitious plans for Joburg CBD News
  2. PODCAST | A world-class challenge – saving Johannesburg News
  3. Could this at last be a Joburg inner-city project that actually works? Lifestyle
  4. Take it outside and into the heart of public art Lifestyle
  5. Will art fairs and galleries cede power to the social-media artist? Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Right amount of grit: international parkour pro flips around Jozi News
  2. New centre boosts cats and canines’ chances at kicking cancer News
  3. How parents can cut the knife-edge atmosphere of matric exams News
  4. A meme a day won’t keep Covid away, but will reduce related stress, says study News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole