Trip the light (un)fantastic: Moz power fault leaves SA further in the dark

Zambia blackout at the weekend led to problems with the supply from Cahora Bassa dam, adding to Eskom’s problems

As if load-shedding were not enough for frustrated South Africans to deal with, a fault in Zambia’s power supply on Saturday led to a further electricity shortage at the weekend.



The undisclosed fault in Zambia caused the loss of some 1,800MW of power generation, said Eskom...