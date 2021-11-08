Opinion & Analysis

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Rises and falls in a changed political landscape

Eusebius McKaiser chats to Peter Bruce about how SA parties have entered a new era

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
08 November 2021 - 15:59

Eusebius McKaiser invited fellow columnist and veteran journalist and editor Peter Bruce to discuss the local government election results.

They explored a number of themes, including how the electoral hegemony of the ANC has been dislodged and what the political implications are. They also discussed the realities facing the DA and the EFF, that the electoral data clearly demonstrates that the two biggest opposition parties are not immune to voter discontent...

