IT, maths, English? No problem, we’re driving them home in a DigiBus
A children’s charity and an IT corporate have teamed up to bring much-needed education and hope to township kids
22 November 2021 - 20:54
A repurposed bus is revving up maths and IT skills for pupils in one of Cape Town’s impoverished townships.
The Scania 40-seater bus, which has been converted into a mobile digital classroom, equipped with wifi, cameras, laptops and solar panels, was recently donated to the Vusa Academy by the Atlas Foundation, in partnership with multinational IT company Cognizant...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.