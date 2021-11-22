IT, maths, English? No problem, we’re driving them home in a DigiBus

A children’s charity and an IT corporate have teamed up to bring much-needed education and hope to township kids

A repurposed bus is revving up maths and IT skills for pupils in one of Cape Town’s impoverished townships.



The Scania 40-seater bus, which has been converted into a mobile digital classroom, equipped with wifi, cameras, laptops and solar panels, was recently donated to the Vusa Academy by the Atlas Foundation, in partnership with multinational IT company Cognizant...