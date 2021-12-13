News

‘It was very easy to say he died of Covid’: ‘poisoned’ top cop’s family

His family went secretly to court to get an urgent order for a toxicology request after his death

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
13 December 2021 - 18:21

A desperate call for help from deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Sandile Mfazi to his family, with warnings he was potentially in danger, sparked their suspicion of foul play behind his death.

For months members of the family have been adamant in their belief, approaching the courts in July, just days after he was buried, to obtain an urgent order to have his body exhumed and toxicology tests done on his remains...

