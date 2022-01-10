News

Shoot-out unveils SA-based rapper’s alleged links to Nigerian gang

A gangland-style execution in Kempton Park has been linked to criminal organisation Black Axe

10 January 2022 - 12:45

An execution in broad daylight has lifted the lid on the alleged nefarious enterprise of a SA-based Nigerian rapper with apparent links to criminal organisation Black Axe.

The killing at a petrol station on Central Avenue, in the Kempton Park area, on Monday last week led to a police chase and a deadly shoot-out on the R24 near the Gillooly’s interchange. Two Nigerian nationals were left dead and three were arrested, including Nicholas Ogbeifun, a rapper and alleged member of the Neo Black Movement of Africa, an alleged front for Black Axe...

