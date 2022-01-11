Homeless people come out in support of ‘scapegoat’ in parliament fire

They say what’s happened to Zandile Mafe is par for the course if you live on the streets

Homeless people on Tuesday came out in support of the man accused of setting parliament alight.



The group brandished placards, sang and danced outside the Cape Town magistrate’s court while Zandile Mafe’s lawyers and the prosecution slugged it out over his mental health...