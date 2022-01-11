Salah ‘not asking for crazy stuff’ in Liverpool contract talks
Ronaldo injury not serious, says United manager Ralf Rangnick, after he missed win over Villa
11 January 2022 - 19:39
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah said his contract demands are not “crazy” and that his future at Anfield is not in his hands as talks continue with the Egyptian international over a new deal.
The 29-year-old, the Premier League’s top scorer this season with 16 goals, has a contract with Liverpool until June 2023...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.