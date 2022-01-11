Sport

Salah ‘not asking for crazy stuff’ in Liverpool contract talks

Ronaldo injury not serious, says United manager Ralf Rangnick, after he missed win over Villa

11 January 2022 - 19:39 By Hritika Sharma, MARTYN HERMAN and Shrivathsa Sridhar

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah said his contract demands are not “crazy” and that his future at Anfield is not in his hands as talks continue with the Egyptian international over a new deal.

The 29-year-old, the Premier League’s top scorer this season with 16 goals, has a contract with Liverpool until June 2023...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Rangnick happy with Man United's aggression but wants more pressing Soccer
  2. TimesLIVE pick our list of 10 players to keep an eye on in Cameroon Soccer
  3. Player migration offers new riches to African national teams Sport

Most read

  1. Salah ‘not asking for crazy stuff’ in Liverpool contract talks Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Forget the members and tools, and fine tune the systems Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Steyn gives West Indies six of the best Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Parker’s brace lifts Bafana against Mozambique Sport
  5. Serbian official concerned Djokovic could still be deported Sport

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...