‘She was treated appallingly’: woman awarded R1m for wrongful arrest from hell

She said it was a journey from hell.

She was kept in various “filthy” police cells along the way, she had no opportunity to change her clothes or shower. She contemplated committing suicide.

In Cape Town, her fingerprints were taken, proving that she was not the “wanted person”. Charges were finally withdrawn in March 2012.

Khedama described how her life had been affected.

She had been demoted at work, but at one stage her boss had “given her a second chance” and greed to take her on another buying trip.

On this second occasion, she was again confronted at the airport by the same two police officers. She was taken to the same room.

She said she was “very scared”, but one eventually told her that they were “joking” and released her.

She said she had lost all trust in herself and faith in the police. She had suffered mental and physical illness.

Clinical psychologist Dr Ebrhai Ajee Chohan testified that he had seen her nine years after her experience and interviewed her for five hours.

He concluded that she suffered from post traumatic stress disorder.

One of the initial arresting officers, Sgt Arnold Pather, testified on behalf of the minister.

He said he had verified the arrest warrant based on the ID number.

He said he had treated Khedama with respect at all times and denied using any derogatory terms to describe foreign nationals.

The state’s expert witness, Amina Bhayat, said Khedama was “magnifying and exaggerating her symptoms”. But, the judge said, she ultimately agreed that Khedama presented with residual symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder.