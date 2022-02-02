Cute and clawless they may be, but interfere and flawed you’ll be

Wildlife experts have warned people to avoid interacting with African clawless otters in the Western Cape

Love them with your eyes. That’s the stance by environmentalists reminding residents not to interfere with African clawless otters, which are increasingly being spotted on Western Cape shores and water masses.



According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species, the species is near-threatened from poaching, habitat loss, disturbance, pollution and persecution by humans in competition for food. ..