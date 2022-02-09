News

Extreme weather events could speed up wrinkles and grey hair

A new study suggests that exposure to extreme weather events could accelerate the ageing process

09 February 2022 - 20:18

Being exposed to extreme weather events — largely due to climate change — may cause people to age quicker.

This is the suggestion of a study conducted by Arizona State University researchers in the US...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Floods leave 138 homeless in KZN South Africa
  2. South Africans may not be in tune with the reality of climate change: survey South Africa

Most read

  1. Extreme weather events could speed up wrinkles and grey hair News
  2. Mending broken hearts: how SA-UK collaboration is helping to save young lives News
  3. Arson attack on chemical warehouse: planned hit or spontaneous act? News
  4. Schools may soon have to keep a closer eye on absent pupils — and unions agree News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song