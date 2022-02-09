EDITORIAL | Mpofu’s conduct during chief justice interviews must be investigated

Dali Mpofu’s behaviour has brought the legal profession, which already lacks the public’s trust, into disrepute

Criticism has continued to mount against the conduct of the Judicial Service Commission in the wake of the often shambolic interview process for the vital position of chief justice.



While much of that criticism has been levelled at EFF leader Julius Malema, the bulk of the complaints have fallen at the door of Adv Dali Mpofu SC. In the case of the latter, calls have been made for him to be removed from the JSC due to his conduct, which one group said was unbecoming of a legal professional...