EDITORIAL | Mpofu’s conduct during chief justice interviews must be investigated
Dali Mpofu’s behaviour has brought the legal profession, which already lacks the public’s trust, into disrepute
09 February 2022 - 20:17
Criticism has continued to mount against the conduct of the Judicial Service Commission in the wake of the often shambolic interview process for the vital position of chief justice.
While much of that criticism has been levelled at EFF leader Julius Malema, the bulk of the complaints have fallen at the door of Adv Dali Mpofu SC. In the case of the latter, calls have been made for him to be removed from the JSC due to his conduct, which one group said was unbecoming of a legal professional...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.