Cops and justice thin on the ground in crime-plagued rural areas

Social Justice Coalition is fighting in the ConCourt for police resources to be more evenly distributed

14 February 2022 - 19:52

Nosipho Mlaba and her heavily pregnant sister Bongile faced a difficult decision last Tuesday.

Should they run 7km to the nearest police station to report that their grandmother had been stabbed and beg police to arrest her attacker? Or face being told over the phone that police don’t have a van and can’t come to their rural home in Inanda, outside Durban?..

