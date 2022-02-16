News

Hitler reference is hate speech and Cosatu man must apologise: ConCourt

Holocaust didn’t only target Zionists, and use of Nazi leader’s name is triggering for all Jews, states ruling

16 February 2022 - 20:15 By FRANNY RABKIN

When Cosatu’s Bongani Masuku referenced Hitler in condemning the state of Israel and its followers, this amounted to hate speech, the Constitutional Court said on Wednesday.

In an unanimous judgment, the ConCourt ordered Masuku and Cosatu to unconditionally apologise to the Jewish community within 30 days...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Cosatu seeks Mogoeng's recusal in hate speech case News
  2. Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng sticks to his guns on Israel comments Politics
  3. Bongani Masuku told to apologise for anti-Jewish hate speech South Africa

Most read

  1. ANC pulls an Ace from its own sleeve by releasing Cyril’s NEC closing remarks News
  2. Hitler reference is hate speech and Cosatu man must apologise: ConCourt News
  3. ‘Limit their numbers’: touchy feely tourists cause ‘happy feet’ stress News
  4. Girls on top as Covid stress overturns newborn boys’ dominance News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...