Hitler reference is hate speech and Cosatu man must apologise: ConCourt

Holocaust didn’t only target Zionists, and use of Nazi leader’s name is triggering for all Jews, states ruling

When Cosatu’s Bongani Masuku referenced Hitler in condemning the state of Israel and its followers, this amounted to hate speech, the Constitutional Court said on Wednesday.



In an unanimous judgment, the ConCourt ordered Masuku and Cosatu to unconditionally apologise to the Jewish community within 30 days...