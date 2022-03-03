News

Pay us $10m. We’re willing to wait a year, alleged kidnappers told Sandra Munsamy

The businesswoman says ‘the boss’ instructed her to demand the money from her family

03 March 2022 - 20:39

Businesswoman Sandra Munsamy’s alleged captors were willing to wait a year for her family to come up with their $10m (R154m) ransom demand, in exchange for her safe return. 

Munsamy, the CFO of the multibillion-rand Xmoor Transport family business empire, took the stand in the Durban high court this week in her ongoing kidnapping case, in which she testified against the four men charged with her 2019 capture and 162-day hostage ordeal. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Then vs now: what we’ve learnt about the virus and vaccines News
  2. Remember when we couldn’t buy short pants or ciggies? News
  3. We did more things right than wrong: Prof Salim Abdool Karim News
  4. ‘I am tired of being one of many masked faces’: the faces on the front line News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Police minster Bheki Cele and GOOD party MP Brett Herron question Cape Town's ...
'We are calling for dialogue from both sides' Dirco tells parliament on ...