Pay us $10m. We’re willing to wait a year, alleged kidnappers told Sandra Munsamy

The businesswoman says ‘the boss’ instructed her to demand the money from her family

Businesswoman Sandra Munsamy’s alleged captors were willing to wait a year for her family to come up with their $10m (R154m) ransom demand, in exchange for her safe return.



Munsamy, the CFO of the multibillion-rand Xmoor Transport family business empire, took the stand in the Durban high court this week in her ongoing kidnapping case, in which she testified against the four men charged with her 2019 capture and 162-day hostage ordeal. ..