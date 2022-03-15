Samurai sword killer’s release on parole 'bizarre' and 'absurd': clinical psychologist
Correctional services department defends decision, saying interventions were taken before Morne Harmse’s release
15 March 2022 - 08:40
The release on parole of samurai sword killer Morne Harmse poses a risk as he is a potential danger not only to himself but to society...
