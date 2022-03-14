Clocking up clicks: there’s a new era of fashion dawning and it’s called TikTok Couture

Fast fashion is all the rage and it seems nothing does it faster than the social media platform

In the 1920s, after the suffragettes starting fighting for women’s rights, skirts became shorter. In the 1960s the youth revolution rose when the UK became a pop-culture hotspot. In the recession of the late 2000s, when fashion sought to become glamorous, we were immersed in bling...