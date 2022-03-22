Foreign policy: you can study medicine in SA but you can’t do your internship here
The health department says it has to prioritise SA doctors over foreign nationals for the mandatory two-year internship
22 March 2022 - 21:53
Newly qualified foreign doctors who studied at SA universities face the prospect of not being able to practise medicine because the health department doesn’t have funds to offer them internships. ..
