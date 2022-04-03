×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

We just want our textbooks, say ‘frustrated’ Eastern Cape schools

Despite being ordered to ensure pupils have books and stationery, provincial education department has not done so

Prega Govender Journalist
03 April 2022 - 17:33

Principals in Eastern Cape are pleading with the provincial education department to supply them with textbooks before schools reopen on Tuesday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Textbooks dumped in favour of digital tablets News
  2. Economy needs IT skills but the young and unskilled are out of luck in jobs ... Business
  3. Toilets in fields, bees, bars: it’s just another day in an Eastern Cape school News
  4. Family business bust for swindling University of Fort Hare out of R14m South Africa

Most read

  1. A chief, a widow and an R8m white elephant: what went wrong? News
  2. Homeless fear end of Covid state of disaster could trigger evictions News
  3. EDITORIAL | The state has played fair with fuel. It must do the same with food Opinion & Analysis
  4. Great Scott and zinging Zelensky! What a kiff dude News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails